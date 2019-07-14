Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Kisses Boyfriend Travis Scott on Steps of Custom Private Plane Ahead of Girls’ Trip With Stormi

By
Kylie Jenner Kisses Travis Scott on Steps of Private Plane as She Embarks on Girls’ Trip With Stormi
 Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram
7
8 / 7

Proud of Herself

The billionaire wrote that she couldn’t wait to celebrate her new skincare line.

Back to top