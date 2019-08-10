Celebrations

Kylie Jenner Rings in Her 22nd Birthday With Shots, Exquisite Flowers and a Lavish Diamond Necklace From Travis Scott

By
Diamonds and Pink feather dress Kylie Jenner Rings in Her 22nd Birthday With Shots, Exquisite Flowers and a Lavish Diamond Necklace From Travis Scott
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Confident

Kylie proudly displayed her new diamond necklace in a mirror selfie.

Back to top