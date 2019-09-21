Milestones

For Richie’s 21st birthday in August 2019, Jenner flew on a private plane with the model, along with some friends, to Las Vegas. “Best 21st a girl could ask for ! Prepare for some serious spam,” Richie captioned an Instagram photo of her and Jenner partying in front of a private jet.

The Vegas trip came a couple weeks before Richie accompanied Jenner on a vacation to Italy for the reality star’s 22nd birthday. After the birthday celebration, the E! personality posted a video on her Instagram of her favorite moments from the trip, which included messages from friends like Richie who talked about how much the makeup mogul means to them.

“You’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you,” the model said in her message.