Deny, Deny, Deny

Kylie addressed her altered appearance multiple times in 2014. “These plastic surgery rumors hurt my feelings to be honest and are kinda insulting,” she tweeted in April. She also addressed her larger lips in October, telling Twitter followers, “How long are we gonna talk about this lip thing lmao. Let’s get a our lives together guys and talk about some important s–t. Just talk about something new at least. I’m bored.”