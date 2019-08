Her Car Collection

Kylie’s driveway is packed with luxury vehicles that she either purchased or received as gifts. She reportedly owns multiple Rolls-Royces and Ferraris, plus a Lamborghini Aventador, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz, a Bentley and a Land Rover. She showed off six of her cars on Instagram in July 2019 with an Instagram post captioned, “Freaky friday.”