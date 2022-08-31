August 2022
The Kardashians star wasn’t here for TikTok users who shared in-depth analyses about her August 2022 upload that depicted her putting on a new Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush shade in the car.
“I just think it’s interesting because, it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl — why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million dollar home?” one person critiqued.
Jenner replied, "It's really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things 🤣."