August 2022

Jenner feuded with Kevin James Bennett, a makeup artist who claimed via Instagram in August 2022 that she wasn’t wearing proper safety gear while working in her Kylie Cosmetics manufacturing facility.

“This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk !” the reality star fired back. “Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Bennett went on to claim that the makeup mogul was “gaslighting” her fans and “lied” to him in her response, which he claimed to be false denial. “Were you there Kevin ?” Jenner asked, going on to make a joke about one of her several greyhounds. “Ugh now I have to change my dogs name.”