August 2022

The Kendall + Kylie designer clapped back at another TikTok user who commented on her famous lips in one of the reality star’s August 2022 videos. “The lips, please,” the troll wrote on Jenner’s clip, which featured her and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou posing with oversized pouts.

“It’s the filter but go off,” Jenner retorted, per The Sun.