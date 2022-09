July 2019

In July 2019, social media influencer Amanda Ensing insinuated that Jenner copied one of her poses. The Hulu personality shared an Instagram upload wearing nothing but a strategically placed sunhat over her body, while Ensing posted a similar image the month prior. “This photo looks awfully familiar 😅,” Ensing commented on Jenner’s picture, to which she responded, “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest.”