March 2020

“OK, so everyone wants to come for my f—king toes,” Jenner shared via her Instagram Story in response to trolls reacting to photos of her feet. “By the way, I have cute-ass feet,” she added, explaining the reason that some of her toes look different from each other. “I broke this middle toe in middle school. There’s nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.”