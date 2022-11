Has Kyrie Irving Lost Brand Deals?

Following Irving’s social media controversy, Nike announced on November 4 that they have suspended their relationship.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the athletic brand said in a statement to ESPN, noting they have scrapped plans to release the Kyrie 8 shoe later that month. “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”