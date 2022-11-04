Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Suspension: What to Know

How Did the NBA Respond?

The league issued a statement on October 29 condemning antisemitism without mentioning Irving by name. “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect,” the statement read. “We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

On October 31, Nets head coach Steve Nash said he hopes that “we all grow through this together.” Less than two days later, he was fired.

The Nets announced on November 2 that the team and Irving would donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities” and will be working with the Anti-Defamation League to “develop education programming” to “combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry.” Irving later revealed that he never met with the ADL. After the press conference where he wouldn’t unequivocally answer whether he holds antisemitic beliefs, the ADL said the organization would no longer accept his donation.