Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Suspension: What to Know

How Long Is Kyrie Suspended?

The Nets announced Irving’s suspension on November 3. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate,” the team said in a statement. “We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”