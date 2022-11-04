Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Suspension: What to Know

What Did Kyrie Irving Post?

On October 27, Irving shared a link to a documentary that has been widely discredited as antisemitic. The film includes quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler and falsely claims that the Holocaust did not happen. After deleting the tweet, the Olympic gold medalist initially refused to apologize, saying that he did not agree with everything in the movie and calling the film’s Holocaust denial “unfortunate.”

When asked during a November 3 press conference if he holds antisemitic beliefs, he said, “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”