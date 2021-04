April 2020

The singer appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and spoke about how her Born This Way Foundation has plans in the works to help people with mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much — they are working with my, the love of my life, on something for mental health,” Gaga said.