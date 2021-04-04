Love Lives Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky: A Timeline of Their Romance By Yana Grebenyuk April 4, 2021 MEGA 8 1 / 8 February 2020 The “Bad Romance” singer was seen kissing the Parker Group CEO on a hotel balcony in Miami. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News