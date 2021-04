March 2021

Lady Gaga received a giant gesture of love from her boyfriend in Rome as she filmed House of Gucci.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” the musician, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of the gift on March 28. “I love you honey 💕.”

In the photo, the actress hugged a big basket of white roses and green flowers while wearing a matching pink sweater and pants.

Gaga added: “I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”