Making Moves

While starting a family is a big goal for the “Stupid Love” singer, she’s also looking forward to making a difference. “More movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation,” she told InStyle of her future plans. “I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes.”