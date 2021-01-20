News

Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend Michael Polansky Supports Her at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Rehearsal: Pics

By
Lady Gaga Boyfriend Michael Polansky Supports Her at Joe Biden Inauguration
 SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

On the Move

Polansky wore jeans and tennis shoes.

Back to top