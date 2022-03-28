Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

Michael Polansky

Gaga and the Parker Group CEO were first spotted together in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Us exclusively identified him in February after they headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and she made their relationship Instagram official the next day. A source told Us that the entertainer is “having fun and likes the attention” she receives from the Harvard University graduate. In January 2021, an insider revealed to Us that Polansky “really is a great guy” who “brings real stability to her life.”

A little over a year later, the “Poker Face” singer brought her beau as her date to both the 2022 BAFTAs and 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards (on the same night)! BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson handed Polansky a golden bra for his outstanding achievement as Gaga’s plus one, which the Pitch Perfect star called a “great gig,” as the Oscar winner hid her face in embarrassment.