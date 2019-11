The Wedding Planner

“Thank God for my wedding planner, Michelle Gainey, she has been saving my life. I had to bitch everyone out a few times over the weekend, but that’s OK,’” Kent told Us in November 2019. “I couldn’t even tell you where we’re at. I’ve made a lot of decisions like what chairs people will be sitting on, but the biggest thing that I haven’t done is I don’t have a dress yet!”