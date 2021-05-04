Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“The producers sit us all down individually for a long meeting before each season starts shooting and ask us what’s been going on in our lives and what we’ve heard about other cast members’ lives, searching for real-life drama that can be massaged into good TV,” she wrote, noting that even the couples on Vanderpump Rules meet with the producers separately. “No topic is off-limits. I love the producers, but they’re also our enemies because it’s their job to make us all about real issues we don’t want to talk about.”