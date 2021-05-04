Her Season 7 Blow-up

During season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent said she was staying sober after spiraling following the loss of her father three weeks prior to filming began. In her book, she admitted that she was “sneaking drinks” at Mexican restaurant Tortilla Republic before she infamously called Leviss a “Bambi-eyed bitch” and told Billie Lee to “get the f—k out of my face, ho!”

She also admitted that she was secretly drinking throughout the season, having a glass of champagne before she left to film, stopping at the store to put Veuve in her coffee cup and “slam margaritas” by herself while filming at SUR. “By the time I got home every night, I’d be so f—ked up I sometimes worried I might drown in the bathtub,” she wrote. “I used alcohol as a crutch during filming, or when things got hard in my life. If I needed to take a break, I could. It was that easy, or so I thought.”