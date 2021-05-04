It’s Not About the Pasta

During season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Kennedy had an infamous falling out over her “eating” his girlfriend Raquel Leviss’ pasta. “What the viewers didn’t see was the producers, looking at me expectantly, wondering if I would bring up that season’s mega gossip with James — namely, that he and his best friend Logan Noh had hooked up, as the rumors suggested. I didn’t care whether he had or hadn’t, so instead of saying, ‘James, did you and Logan hook up?’ I said, ‘We ate all (Raquel’s) pasta and she didn’t give us permission,’” she wrote. “Don’t ask me why. It just seemed like a lighter thing to talk about over brunch.”

Kent wrote that she would have been better off asking Kennedy about Noh because the drunk DJ took her “casually eating his girlfriend’s pasta” as a “form of bullying.”

She concluded: “It was about James sabotaging our friendship because that’s what we alcoholics do. James and I became best friends at the best times of our lives, getting wasted every day, starring on TV.”