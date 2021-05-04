Meeting Randall Emmett

In December 2015, Emmett’s assistant met Kent while she was working at SUR (season 4 of Vanderpump Rules was currently airing) and asked whether she had a manager. She informed him that the contact information could be found via her Instagram bio and the following day, her manager called and revealed Emmett wanted her to audition for The Row.

“I was shook by how attracted I was to him because he was so different from the guys I had dated in the past,” she wrote. “There was something about him that felt intriguing.”

As Kent wondered whether Emmett had feelings for her too, he gifted her an army-green Chanel bag and Christian Louboutin booties alongside the latest version of The Row script. “It had always been all words and no actions with other men I had spent time with. I now know that gifts are Randall’s way of showing he loves you and cares for you,” she wrote. “Randall was showing me that he liked me, without having to say the words.”

The twosome went on their first official date several months after they met when Kent was in New York City for her second appearance on WWHL. “Yes, I let Randall hit it on the first date, although if you break it down, that first date had been several months, several hundred text conversations and a lot of bottled up feelings in the making,” she wrote.