The Early Days of SUR

In addition to randomly being in Las Vegas the same weekend that Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder met two years before Vanderpump Rules was picked up by Bravo, Kent briefly worked at SUR when she was 23. After she “made a group of ‘somebodies’ wait at the bar for their table,” she quit after she was scolded by her manager, Diana. It would be two more years before she returned to SUR.

“Right before joining Vanderpump, a rich, super-famous actor who shall remain unnamed had invited me alongside a bunch of other hot chicks to vacation on his yacht in Italy,” Kent wrote, recalling lying to Lisa Vanderpump about going to Italy for a “high-fashion modeling job” to get out of work. Fans of the Bravo series may recall Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney confronting Kent about the situation during season 4. “Scheana really tried to give me a tough time, which must have been a lot of work for her, because she can be very sweet, and when she tries to bully people, it’s uncomfortable to watch,” she wrote.

Kent noted that “the meaner” that her costars were to her, the “wilder” she became, citing taking her top off during the cast trip to Hawaii as an example. “Stassi, Kristen, and Katie became the worst mean-girl trio ever, and it was three against one at all times. Thank the Lord for alcohol, the only thing that helped me through each day with those girls,” she wrote, noting that she was “hammered” throughout her whole first season.