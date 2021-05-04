The Season 5 Breakdown

Fans may recall Kent ditching a group trip to Sonoma during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules. In the book, she recalled escaping to Utah and blaming Emmett for her castmates calling her a “home-wrecking whore” who had to hide her relationship. One month into her stay, the Bravo showrunner called Kent’s mother and said if she didn’t come back and formally quit her job at SUR on camera, they would be forced to serve her legal papers. “‘It looks like she disappeared into thin air,’ he explained. Although I understood, the mere thought of stepping foot in SUR again game me epic anxiety,” she wrote.

After getting the courage from her parents to return, Kent quit her job at SUR and had no plans to return to the show or even attend the season 5 reunion. She later realized producers were right and she “wanted to have the opportunity to say my piece and have the last word.”

Kent cited Maloney’s apology for slut-shaming her as the “moment that changed the whole game” for her to return.