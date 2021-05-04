Why She Didn’t Go Public With Randall

Kent didn’t meet Emmett’s daughters London and Rylee, whom he shares with now ex-wife Ambyr Childers, until a year and a half into their relationship. “I was ‘Daddy’s friend’ for a while. I would only come around for an hour or two when he had his kids over,” she wrote, noting that Emmett and Childers were separated and still going through their divorce.

While she understood his decision to take things slow when it came to his daughters, Kent revealed she and Emmett would get “heated” about him wanting to keep their relationship under wraps until his divorce was finalized. “[Katie] mentioned that I had just gotten a new tattoo on my arm of R.E. and this actor’s wife spilled the tea. ‘Yeah, she’s with Randall Emmett. My husband just got a movie with him, and Lala was there for, like, three weeks straight. Oh, and by the way, he’s married.’”

Unaware that Maloney knew about Emmett, Kent planned to pretend she was dating an athlete who lived in Long Beach because she knew his mother. Instead, when she arrived to chat with producers ahead of season 5, the showrunner already knew about Emmett. She tried to pretend her tattoo was for her grandparents — Robert and Elyse — but he informed her that Emmett was set to be a season 5 talking point.