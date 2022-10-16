His Side

In March 2022, Emmett appeared on Gharachedaghi’s podcast to discuss his split.

“She’s the mother of my child. No matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” the director said when his longtime friend asked him for a reaction to Kent’s cheating claims. “At the end of the day, I am not that comfortable in this whole thing, but the truth is that I just have to always look at the big picture.”

The Florida native also noted that Kent’s comments have affected him “emotionally” as the public weighs in on their breakup.

“We are given a blessing and, unfortunately, no one is perfect. Sometimes we think everyone should be perfect and we have to be forgiving. And we all have made mistakes. Not everybody owns all of their mistakes,” he added. “I am working to provide for my family and my children every day. At the end of the day, I just try to keep my head up and hope that eventually that stuff subsides, and people move on to something else.”

Emmett explained that although there are “two sides to every story,” he has decided not to respond to Kent publicly for their daughter’s sake. “I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”