Not Here for It

On a January 2022 episode of WWHL, the beauty mogul shared that she thought it was “inappropriate” for her former friend to weigh in on her personal life.

“She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Kent said at the time. “As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”