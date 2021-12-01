Turning a Blind Eye

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” Kent said about her breakup. “I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t.”

She did not go into specifics but admitted that her “meddling in other people’s relationships” may have been a “projection” of her own feelings at the time.

“I don’t know what happened,” the podcast host continued in reference to her relationship with Emmett. “All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well and I’m okay with that. So, I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things.”