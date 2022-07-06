Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Custody Battle: Everything We Know

Facing Complications

Kent previously claimed that Emmett “would threaten to call the police” when it was her turn to take their daughter following their breakup. “He would give me time periods that I could take her. I don’t think he knew I was leaving; I think he needed to regain control of me,” she alleged on Jeff Lewis Live in May 2022. “We [moved me out] quick. I was worried that he was having me watched, which he did send people to watch. Luckily, they didn’t watch me move out. I packed my stuff probably in four hours.”