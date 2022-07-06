Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Custody Battle: Everything We Know

How the Expose Factors Into the Battle

After Kent provided claims against Emmett for an exposé in the Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson for the filmmaker blamed his ex-girlfriend’s allegations on their custody battle.

“The allegations in the Los Angeles Times story are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” the spokesperson told Us in June 2022. “Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television.”