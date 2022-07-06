Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Custody Battle: Everything We Know

Their Communication

Kent revealed that she and Emmett “don’t communicate” since she saw the photos of him in Nashville.

“He came home. I had seen the pictures. I kind of knew what I wanted to do. We didn’t have a conversation about it and I packed my stuff and I left. No communication about anything. Even now it’s through lawyers,” the reality star detailed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “I think that’s what is so hard to stomach for me is that even when we weren’t connecting, I was so loyal and faithful.”

Emmett, for his part, later noted that he was hoping their communication would improve for the sake of their daughter. “We are not at that place. By the way, I could be at that place but I have to let Lala make that call,” he said during an interview on GG Gharachedaghi‘s “Genuinely GG” podcast in March 2022. “I am optimistic that one day we will be at that place and she will be open to that. I respect however she wants this to be.”