“I’m not going to speak on that relationship at all. You know, it’s a tough position that they’re in,” Shay said during the November 2 episode of WWHL. “I don’t like seeing her go through any of this. I talk to Lala almost every day. I’ve checked in on her a lot. She’s doing good.”

The “Scheananigans” podcast host exclusively told Us on November 12 that Lala is “a very strong woman and she’s going to be just fine” after the breakup. She noted that she wants her pal to “do what’s best for her” and take “some time apart” from Randall.

“Of course, you would hope for any family to be back together [eventually], but right now, no, I think she just needs to focus on herself and her baby,” she added.