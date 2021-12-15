Helping Other Women

The reality TV star also believes that it is her “job” to help other women find their independence from bad partners. “I can’t unsee and unhear what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard,” she said of the stories listeners have shared with her about their own breakups.

Kent even teased that she may decide to follow Kim Kardashian’s lead and become a lawyer. “One of these days I may pull an Elle Woods and be like, ‘F–k it, we’re going to law school,’” she noted early in the episode. “I’m really into that, really into that,” adding that she “would be a savage” in the courtroom.