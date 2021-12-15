The Biggest Lie

Kent spilled the tea on her engagement ring, which she found out was not worth nearly as much as Emmett claimed it was. “When I went to my jeweler to have him look at it … we were laughing our asses off. Rolling,” The Row actress revealed. “Of course, this jeweler will give me in the teens for what I was told was $150,000,” adding, “When you sit here and the s–t just keeps piling up, you just gotta laugh.”

For her, the fake diamond became a symbol of just how deceitful her ex was — but she wasn’t surprised. “It just was like, ‘Wow there’s not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest,’” she said.

Kent made it clear that she’s not interested in keeping the jewelry. “If I’m allowed to get rid of it, that’s what I want to do,” she said. “I don’t want this thing in my home. It’s bad juju.”