January 2022

During an Amazon Live, the TV personality hinted that she was entering the dating scene again. “I have a date tomorrow night,” she shared. “It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

That same month, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder discussed her attempt to slide into a man’s DMs.

“You know, it felt strange because I don’t slide in the DM,” she said on an episode of her podcast. “Like, I slid in the DM when I was, like, drinking and, like, young, but I haven’t slid into the DM and I don’t even know if I have game anymore. It has less to do with the dude and more with the fact that I re-popped my DM cherry, and I think that is something to celebrate.”