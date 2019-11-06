June 2006

The athlete’s youngest son, Jayden, died from SIDS when he was 6 months old. Odom has been open about how the loss of his child affected his battle with addiction.

“I used to think about what he would look like if he was still here. Actually, I still think about it almost every day. The doctors told us that the cause was sudden infant death syndrome. It almost sounded made-up. No explanation. No answers. Just … gone. Like that. And you’re supposed to just accept it. You’re supposed to live with that,” Odom wrote in an essay for the Players’ Tribune in 2017. “I think everything probably picked up at that point, with the drugs. Even subconsciously. You don’t even know why you’re doing it at that point. I think subconsciously, you make yourself an addict because of the trauma that you’re going through.”