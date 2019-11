May 2019

Odom shared additional details of his marriage and hardships in his memoir, Darkness to Light, which was released in May 2019.

“I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all. … I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me,” he wrote in the tell-all before revealing that Kardashian once “beat “the s–t out of” a stripper after she caught her then-husband in bed with another woman in a hotel room.e