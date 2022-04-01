April 2020

One month into lockdown, the couple made a goofy video showing their followers how to “properly execute” a date night while in quarantine. “Let’s be honest. Quarantine can REALLY test your relationship, & we both want to be ROMANCED,” Condor wrote alongside the video, where the duo recommended getting takeout, picking flowers and enjoying a romantic meal together outside on their balcony. “Also, option B to this whole list: Get in a car, listen to your favorite album, and go cruising,” De La Torre says at the end of the clip, adding that “we did that” a few days before filming.