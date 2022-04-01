August 2018

Ahead of the Netflix premiere of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Condor told Us exclusively that De La Torre was incredibly “supportive” of her career. “As actors, it’s been a learning curve as to how to navigate that world when we have romantic costars. If anything, if a girl flirts with him, I’m like, ‘Get it! He’s cute!'” she said.

The actress also gushed about De La Torre’s romantic side: “He writes me love letters, actually! He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!”