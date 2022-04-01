February 2021

“Lana, you have never been more beautiful than right now,” De La Torre wrote via Instagram, while praising his partner ahead of the premiere of the final To All the Boys film. ” Not only have you not changed in the course of the last 3 years, but the best aspects of you have only grown. You deserve this and so much more. You are the hardest worker in the room. Watching how much you’ve poured yourself into your work the last few years has inspired me more than you’ll ever know.”