‘Changing the World’

Del Rey revealed the cover of her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, in January 2021 — and was quickly forced to defend her artistic choices when social media users pointed out the lack of diversity in the black-and-white photo. “We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do,” she responded at the time. “My best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital [sic], I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”