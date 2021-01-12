Everyone’s a Critic

Del Rey received mostly positive reviews for her 2019 album, Norman F–king Rockwell, but one NPR critic set the singer off. “Here’s a little sidenote on your piece – I don’t even relate to one observation you made about the music. There’s nothing uncooked about me,” the Grammy nominee clapped back via Twitter after reading the less-than-stellar review. “To write about me is nothing like it is to be with me. Never had a persona. Never needed one. Never will. … So don’t call yourself a fan like you did in the article and don’t count your editor one either — I may never never have made bold political or cultural statements before- because my gift is the warmth I live my life with and the self-reflection I share generously.”

The heated exchange sparked a lively conversation online about how artists are expected to engage with criticism in the digital age.