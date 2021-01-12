Mesh Mask

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread in October 2020, the “Lust for Life” singer was photographed wearing a face covering made of mesh fabric and ignoring social distancing guidelines with fans at a book signing. The following month, Del Rey defended her fashionable face mask. “The mask had plastic on the inside,” she tweeted in November 2020. “They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go.”