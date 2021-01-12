New Feud Alert

The “Video Games” singer traded barbs with Azealia Banks on social media in October 2018 after criticizing Kanye West’s support of then-president Donald Trump. “To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” Banks tweeted at the time, claiming Del Rey wasn’t “consistent” in her stances on certain issues. “Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45. … Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy.”

At the time, Del Rey was quick to fire back. “I won’t not f–k you the f–k up. Period,” she replied. “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. don’t take it out on the only person who had ur back. … I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working.”