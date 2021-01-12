Where’s the Double Standard?

After years of facing backlash for exploring complicated topics in her music and videos, Del Rey called out a handful of musicians — including Ariana Grande and Beyoncé — for “wearing no clothes” and making “sexy” music. “Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” the “Summertime Sadness” artist wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in May 2020, adding that she was “fed up” with the criticism of her work.

“I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say [this],” she said. When some fans pointed out that she mostly targeted women of color in her post, Del Rey clapped back, “I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls–t.”