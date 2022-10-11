Cancel OK
Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker and TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio’s Relationship Timeline

Charli D’Amelio Says Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Landon Barker Have Been So Supportive of Her DWTS Gig
Charli D'Amelio Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock
October 2022

Following Charli’s performance on an October 2022 episode of Dancing With the Stars, cohost Tyra Banks apologized to the TikTok star for getting her boyfriend’s name wrong — twice. 

“Now Charli, last week … I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan,” the supermodel said before Charli made a hand motion alerting her to flip the names around. “OK, I just said it backward again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this?”

Banks then addressed the California native — who was in the audience to support his girlfriend — directly. “Hello, Landon. I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight … I apologize again,” she said before the camera panned to Barker laughing. 

“All good,” Charli assured a guilt-stricken Banks. 

