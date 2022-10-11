October 2022

Following Charli’s performance on an October 2022 episode of Dancing With the Stars, cohost Tyra Banks apologized to the TikTok star for getting her boyfriend’s name wrong — twice.

“Now Charli, last week … I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan,” the supermodel said before Charli made a hand motion alerting her to flip the names around. “OK, I just said it backward again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this?”

Banks then addressed the California native — who was in the audience to support his girlfriend — directly. “Hello, Landon. I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight … I apologize again,” she said before the camera panned to Barker laughing.

“All good,” Charli assured a guilt-stricken Banks.