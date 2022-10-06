Sister Dixie D'Amelio Had a Hand in Charlie D'Amelio, Landon Barker Romance

October 2022

During a joint appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, Charli and sister Dixie revealed how the dancer met Barker.

“When it happened, I set it up. I just saw him and was like, ‘Why don’t you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type, I guess,’” Dixie shared. “And I didn’t think any more of it, I was being a good older sister.”

Charli, for her part, agreed with her sister’s retelling and offered an update on her relationship.

"What happened is [that] for these past two years, I've put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart," the social media influencer explained. "If that creates drama for other people, that's theirs to deal with. I'm happy. He's happy and that's really all to it."